Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI) – On Wednesday, end crews from across St. Charles County met at their school district to conduct emergency training. The focus was on school bus crashes.

Part of the training used live scenarios to make it more realistic.

According to the American School Bus Council, more than 480,000 school buses travel 10 billion miles per year in the U.S. The next session is set for May 22.