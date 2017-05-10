× St. Louis named ‘Best Baseball Town in America’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A FOX Sports writer has named St. Louis as the, “Best Baseball Town in America.” Dieter Kurtenbach says he has been to several Major League Baseball parks across the country. His ranking isn’t about taking statistics like attendance, atmosphere or jersey sales into account. He simply describes each fanbase.

Kurtenbach wrote this synopsis of the baseball culture in St. Louis,”St. Louis and the Cardinals are synonymous. What other team and city can say that? Sometimes it is just as simple as that. The “Best Fans in Baseball” might not always be self-aware — no fan base is, though — but they’re all-in on the Cardinals. You can’t question that kind of loyalty.”

The top 5 cities on the list are:

1. St. Louis

2. San Francisco

3. Chicago

4. Boston

5. Baltimore

Wallethub named St. Louis among the best baseball cities for baseball in 2016. The Gateway to the West took the #2 spot out of 20 cities with MLB teams. The St. Louis Cardinals’ performance level is 1.4 times better than the Houston Astros’.

WalletHub says that they compared, “The 361 largest U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 25 key metrics. They range from “performance level of team(s)” to “average ticket price” to “stadium accessibility.”

