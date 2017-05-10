Police shoot and kill woman randomly firing shots into a south St. Louis neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police say a woman was firing indiscriminately from the front lawn of a home in the Holly Hills neighborhood. The shooting happened in the 3600 block of Wilmington at around 11:30am. The woman was shot and killed by police after they tried to get her to put the weapon down.

Several calls came in to 911 operators about a woman firing shots Wednesday morning. Officers arrived and approached the sound of the shots and found a woman. Officers ordered her to drop the weapon. One officer fired several shots at her when she did not comply.

Police say she was firing shots into cars before they arrived. Chief O’Toole says they have ten spent shell casings from her weapon on the ground at the scene.

The officer who fired shots is a 19 year veteran of the police department. He is now on administrative leave pending department policy.

Police believe that the woman may have been firing the handgun after a family disturbance. She was outside the house when she was shot, but the disturbance started in the house.

At least two cars are stuck by her gunshots. Police say she threatening statements to a neighbor. No one was hit by her shots and no officers were injured. Police found her family members uninjured in the home after the shooting.

The department’s Force Investigative Unit has been called. It investigates all officer involved shootings.