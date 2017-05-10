Victim shoots robbery suspect at St. Louis city gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a victim shot a robbery suspect at a St. Louis city gas station. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at Phillips 66 located on North Broadway and Grand.

The victim was approached by the suspect, who displayed a weapon, while he was in the process of pumping gas. In an attempt to protect himself, the CCW holder pulled out his weapon and shot him.

At that point, the suspect hopped in a car with a second suspect and drove to Love's Travel Stop located at 6124 North Broadway. That's where he called for help.

The vehicle and the second suspect are also wanted for a robbery at Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen in a carjacking in the 7000 block of Chippewa overnight. It's black and has a Missouri license plate number of 410-HWY.