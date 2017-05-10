What’s the future of Confederate monument in Forest Park?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The future of the Confederate monument in Forest Park is up for discussion once again.

The Confederate monument was placed in the park in 1914 by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

About two year ago, then-mayor Francis Slay created a committee to discuss how to remove the monument. The committee estimated it would cost a little over $100,000 for removal or deconstruction.

Last week, Mayor Lyda Krewson was briefed on the options of what to do with the monument.

In a statement, she said, "I know this is an emotionally-charged issue for people on both sides. But this monument is hurtful to so many people and I believe it should come down."

People in the area do feel strongly about if the monument should come down or not.

“I don’t really like having it around, I don’t think it depicts anything good in American history even though it is American history,” said St. Louis resident Brent Vaughn.

Lucy Hannegan lives right by the monument and said it is beautiful and something people can learn from and discuss. She said she would hate to see it go.

“There are so many things that people don’t like and there are all kinds of memorials and monuments to things that have happened in the past,” Hannegan said. “I don’t like slavery, but I don’t think this memorial is all about slavery, it’s about history, and we can’t destroy history just because we don’t like what happened.”

Krewson said she will announce the next steps for removal in the coming weeks.