You Paid For It – Metro CEO addresses safety concerns

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The You Paid For It Team shines the light on Metro CEO John Nations.

Nations, who is paid $325,000 a year, oversees the troubled Metrolink system that's seen a jump in violent crime, including two murders.

New ideas for security improvements are now being proposed by a task force of local leaders, led by St, Louis County Executive Steve Stenger. The group includes St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. When asked, Stenger said residents have good reason to have concerns about Metro.

The effort by his task force for government leaders calls for new measures designed to make the system safer. The ideas include establishing a unified command, cross deputizations, and turnstiles.

Fox 2 wanted to know why Metro didn't implement these measures years ago. Nations insisted that his agency used to be ranked one of the safest in the nation. He said crime just took off in the last year and a half or so.

Nations insists he did take action and hired more security guards on the system, but guards have no arrest powers and are limited on how much they can intervene.

During an interview last year, Nations was asked why he wouldn't install barriers like turnstiles. At the time, Nations said they were too expensive. But now he’s at least willing to consider them if that's what the government leaders want to do and want to fund.

MetroLink solicits customer feedback on its website.