2 federal lawsuits filed against embattled Missouri sheriff

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Two federal lawsuits have been filed against a Missouri sheriff who faces a raft of charges and was removed from office amid a separate jail death investigation.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the filing of the suits Wednesday comes one day after Cory Hutcheson was removed as the Mississippi County sheriff.

A 77-year-old woman whom Hutcheson is charged with handcuffing with so much force that she suffered a heart attack is a plaintiff in one of the suits. Five members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol filed the other suit. Both seek monetary damages.

Hutcheson was arrested last month on 18 criminal charges and has pleaded not guilty. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley also says he participated in a jail altercation Friday in which a 28-year-old inmate died.

