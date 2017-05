Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A bicyclist is in critical and unstable condition after someone in a car shot him multiple times in south St. Louis. Police say the victim was riding his bicycle on Lafayette Avenue at Louisiana around 10:30 p.m. when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

Witnesses heard four to six shots.

The bicyclist was shot in the stomach. The driver fled the scene.