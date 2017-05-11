Bystander wounded by stray bullet; police looking for intended victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are looking for two men seen running for their lives on surveillance cameras. The two men were the targets of a gunman. One of the bullets went into an apartment building nearly a block away and struck a woman in the foot while she was watching television.

The incident took place February 27 around 1:35 p.m. near the corner of Grand and Kossuth in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

One of the intended male victims was wearing a red jacket while the other was dressed in a black jacket and yellow shirt. Neither man was wounded.

Those two men were in a red car with another man when two individuals began shooting at the vehicle. That’s when the two men took off. The driver later told police he didn’t know either of them.

"He’s been cooperative. He said he does not know the individuals by name,” said Captain Renee Kriesman, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “He was giving them a ride they were going to get something to eat."

"We believe that they could help us. We believe they could help identify the shooter in this case."

Another surveillance camera shows the wounded bystander stagger out of her home and collapse in pain. As she lay screaming, neighbors come out to check on her, Kriesman said. One of them called 9-1-1.

Cameras didn’t catch the shooting or the suspects, but police said they drove away in a white sedan and black SUV. The shooting victim was taken away in an ambulance and said to be recovering.