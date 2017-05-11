Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY May 12, 2017:

Large scale…the Omega Block starts to build back over the nation for the weekend and into next week…and we get under the dome of high pressure running with the big block…some great weather on the way for Cubs weekend and Mother’s day weekend…enjoy….70’s rising back into the 80’s to near 90 degrees early next week. Let the planting go ahead…full speed…house plants stay in until the end of May. Enjoy everyone and happy Mom’s day.