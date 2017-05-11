× Decision to dismiss case against officer’s widow delayed

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) _ A suburban Chicago judge has delayed deciding whether to dismiss charges against a police officer’s widow charged with helping her late husband steal thousands from a youth program.

The Daily Herald reports Lake County Judge James Booras on Thursday said he will take up the issue again on June 13 in the case against Melodie Gliniewicz (GLIHN’-uh-wihts). She has pleaded not guilty to being involved in her late husband’s scheme to steal money from the Fox Lake police program.

Authorities allege late Fox Lake police Lt. Charles Joseph Gliniewicz staged his September 2015 suicide to look like he was killed in the line of duty in hopes of hiding his crimes.

Also Thursday the judge ruled that text and emails between the husband and wife won’t be admissible if she goes to trial.

