Family of three adopts seven siblings

SPRINGFIELD, GA – A heartwarming story out of Georgia. A mother and father adopted seven siblings who were in the foster system for the past three years. Their family of three has now grown to a family of ten.

Thursday is the day seven related siblings, four girls and three boys, who have been in the Georgia foster system for over three years, will officially join Josh and Jessaka Clark’s family in Effingham County.

“We had the opportunity to give the kids a loving home to be a part of and have value when we met the seven, the super seven and important to keep them together,” said Josh Clark.

The smiles on their faces say everything. Today, the super seven become the great eight. Joining the Clark’s, only biological child 3-year old Noah.

“My husband told me on the first date that he wanted ten kids, and wanted most of them to be adopted. So we are almost there,” said Jessaka Clark.

For Jessaka Clark adopting was easy, in fact it’s what she grew up with.

“My parents were foster parents for most of my life, then house parents at a children’s house, so we always had 10-12 children in the house,” said Jessaka Clark.

But still to go from one child to parents of a family of eight?

“That wasn’t hard, just because of my background, the hardest part was going from a 3-year-old to a 14-year-old and not knowing how to deal with teenagers. That was challenging, and figuring school because we didn’t have school aged kids,” said Jessaka Clark.

“I think it’s really important for people to know there really are hundreds of kids in our local communities that don’t have families. and if people are able to do it, they should,” said Josh Clark.

13,000 children in foster care in Georgia, now minus seven.