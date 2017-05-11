Focus St. Louis presents What’s Right with the Region Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis has its problems and challenges, but it is a region full of positive individuals and organizations achieving improvements every day. And they’re being recognized Thursday at the What’s Right with the Region Awards at Sheldon Concert Hall in Midtown.

The organization Focus St. Louis is presenting the award ceremony. When you hear the stories of individuals and organizations that are making a difference in our community, it makes you proud to say “I’m from St. Louis.”

Twenty awards will be handed out, including the Prestigious Leadership award, which will go to Dr. Kelvin Adams, superintendent of the St. Louis Public School District. Under his leadership, the district not only regained state accreditation, but surpassed the standards for accreditation. The school district’s Special Administrative Board is being recognized for its commitment to the children and families of St. Louis.

The outstanding efforts of honorees in five categories will be in the spotlight. Those categories are: demonstrating innovative solutions, fostering regional cooperation, improving racial equality and social justice, promoting stronger communities, and emerging initiatives.