Girls on the Run 5k May 13 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Girls from Bermuda Elementary will join thousands from across the area as they hit the pavement for the Girls on the Run 5K and 1-mile Fun Run.
The students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District have been training for several seasons with coach Kimberly Berry. Girls on the run executive director Courtney Berg watched as the girls ran the Positive Self-Talk Tunnel.
Girls on the Run 5k
Soldiers’ Memorial
May 13, 2017
1 Mile Fun Run at 7:45 A.M.
5K at 8 A.M.
Downtown St. Louis
GirlsOnTheRunStLouis.org