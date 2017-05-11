Girls on the Run 5k May 13 in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Girls from Bermuda Elementary will join thousands from across the area as they hit the pavement for the Girls on the Run 5K and 1-mile Fun Run.

The students from the Ferguson-Florissant School District have been training for several seasons with coach Kimberly Berry. Girls on the run executive director Courtney Berg watched as the girls ran the Positive Self-Talk Tunnel.

Girls on the Run 5k

Soldiers’ Memorial

May 13, 2017

1 Mile Fun Run at 7:45 A.M.

5K at 8 A.M.

Downtown St. Louis

GirlsOnTheRunStLouis.org