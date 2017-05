ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Heaven Hill Brands are lending their labels to help several U.S. military veterans. Bob Hess, Missouri Area Manager for Haven Hill, shared how the company will offer a limited release of special Evan Williams bourbons.

Customers can learn about one of several U.S. service people. The company will also donate $10,000 to the charity of each veterans choice.

