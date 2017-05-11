× Illinois announces 2016 Senior Hall of Fame inductees

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Three Illinois residents are being inducted into the state’s Senior Hall of Fame.

The Illinois Department of Aging announced the 2016 inductees on Wednesday.

The Senior Hall of Fame honors residents 65 and older for personal achievements. It was created by the Legislature in 1994.

The 2016 inductees are Barbara Schafer of Burr Ridge, Julius Hegeler of Danville and Joseph Hernandez of Aurora.

Schafer creates dance routines for people of any physical ability, including people who use wheelchairs. The 65-year-old also leads a senior dance troupe.

Hegeler has provided financial support to groups focused on health care, education, hitoric preservation and helping people with disabilities. The 87-year-old also has been honored by the Illinois General Assembly.

The 80-year-old Hernandez taught art for 24 years at Waubonsee Community College.