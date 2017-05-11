× LouFest 2017 schedule announced

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Here’s your 2017 line-up!

The official schedule for the 2017 LouFest has been announced. The festival will take place on September 9th and 10th in Forest Park.

Headliners include Weezer, Cage The Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Huey Lewis & The News, Lizzo and more!

Head to loufest.com to grab your tickets now!

A General Admission Pass will cover your admittance to Forest Park for the two days of the Festival.

That purchase includes:

• 30+ Bands on Four Stages

• Nosh Pit Food Court

• LouFest Market Square

• LouKidz

• Official LouFest Store

• Around The Park Activations

• Bars Located Throughout The Park (ATMs also available)

• FREE Water Stations, Cooling Areas and Shade Structures

For additional information visit: loufest.com