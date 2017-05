Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- More than 900 local nonprofit groups are teaming up to ask for your donations. It's the 4th Annual Give STL Day! The even is a 24-hour online day of giving.

The Greater St. Louis Community Foundation is sponsoring the donation website. The organization raised more than $2 million in 2016.

There were so many donors last year that the website went down and the chance to donate was extended by 12 hours.

If you would like to donate visit: givestlday.org