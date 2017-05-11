× Police looking for missing Chicago-area woman find car, body

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) _ Authorities searching for a missing Chicago-area college student say they’ve found submerged in a pond a female body in a vehicle matching the description of the woman’s car.

Police have been searching for 27-year-old Olivet Nazarene University nursing student Sheila Khalili of Schaumburg since Friday. Police say a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy was searching the shoulder of Interstate 57 early Thursday when the deputy located a mirror and car bumper. Divers were called and searched the pond, finding he car and body.

The Kankakee County coroner’s office plans an autopsy Thursday. Illinois State Police are investigating the vehicle accident. Her family had offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to her safe return.

Students at the Bourbonnais (bur-boh-NAY’) university held a vigil Tuesday.