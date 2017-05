ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A local designer has some Missouri Magic waiting in her new shop. Runway Cloth will open its doors to the fashion-forward. Owner Teresa Dickerson had a fashion show for women of all sizes.

Runway Cloth

Grand Opening

May 13, 2017

11 A.M. – 5 P.M.

5316 Pershing Ave. #101

West St. Louis

FB: @ClothRunway

