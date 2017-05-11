× School bus crashes into ravine on I-44 near Lindbergh; many children injured

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A school bus hit a guard rail and went into a ravine east of the Lindbergh exit on I-44. There are at least 7-8 ambulances are on the scene. It is unclear how many of the children are injured.

St. Clair Hospital in Fenton is on standby. This is being called a mass casualty accident.

First responders have closed two lanes of eastbound I-44 to work on the accident. Traffic is backed up in the area.

