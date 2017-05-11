Strangers rush to rescue children trapped on bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Strangers jump into action to rescue children trapped a bus crash. It was a chaotic and frightening scene after a school bus crashed into an embankment off Interstate 44 in Kirkwood.

The bus was carrying 13 students headed for Hanna Woods Elementary School in Manchester. It was hit by another car, forcing it off the road.

People who heard the crash raced to the scene to help.

"There were several injuries, there was children. I couldn't get to across the fence, but there was children leaning on the bus. There was lots of screaming. There was children laying on the floor. There was lots of screaming and it was really, really terrifying," said Latosha Ross.

Students suffered bumps and bruises from being tossed around the bus. The bus driver was pinned to her seat.

"I just heard the bus driver screaming, `help me,` and i was just trying to talk to her to keep her calm, but she was floating in and out of consciousness so i was trying to help her at the same time i was helping the little boy," said Good Samaritan Mike Nelson.

Witnesses say one boy was bleeding from his head.

"He was really scared and wanted to go to sleep and the paramedics were trying keep him awake," said witness Latosha Ross.

"He had blood coming off his ear so bad. I just wanted to keep him calm so he wouldn't panic." said Leslie Johnson.

Police and witnesses praised Mike Nelson and Leslie Johnson for their quick and selfless actions.

"I was just doing what I needed to in that moment. I know what was necessary in that moment. Get those kids to safety," said Leslie Johnson.

the students and driver were all taken to local hospitals and are expected to be OK.