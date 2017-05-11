× The next U.S. ambassador to Kenya could hail from Metro East

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KTVI)- The greater St. Louis region has produced a handful of U.S. ambassadors who have served in outposts around the world, and if some in Illinois’ delegation in the U.S. House get their way, the list could be ready to grow.

On Thursday, seven Illinois Republicans in Congress wrote President Donald Trump to encourage the administration to nominate State Senator Kyle McCarter of St. Clair County as the next ambassador to Kenya, East Africa.

McCarter, a former County Commissioner, is also International Director of Each One Feed One, a Non-Governmental Organization that helps women and orphans. McCarter and his wife Victoria, the agency’s Director of Education, lived in Kenya in the late 1980s.

In a letter to the White House, the delegation wrote, in part that McCarter’s experience there gives him “heightened insight into the governmental operations and other political, economic, and social realities of both Kenya and the larger region of East Africa.”

“Our country has a long friendship with Kenya that began soon after the country won its independence in late 1963, and my family’s personal friendship goes back over 30 years. If President Trump selects me for this role, I would be honored to serve,” McCarter said in a statement. Once nominated, it would need Senate approval.

The House letter notably was signed by Rep. John Shimkus, who defeated McCarter in a primary race last year.