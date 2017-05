Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The frightening moments after a school bus crash on I-44 in Kirkwood were captured on video. You can hear the children wailing on the bus in this clip. All of the children and the driver were eventually rescued. Doctors say they are in good condition with minor to moderate injuries

