Art Fair at Laumeier is Mother Day’s weekend tradition

SUNSET HILLS, MO (KTVI)- A Mother's Day weekend tradition is back. The annual Art Fair at Laumeier Sculpture Park kicks off Friday in Sunset Hills, MO. One hundred fifty artists will be on hard with work in all media, from ceramics, textiles, jewelry to painting and photography. Guest will also enjoy great food, live music, and children’s activities

Hours Saturday are 10:00am-8:00pm and Sunday 10:00am-5:00pm. Admission is $10.00 per person but kids 10 and under get in free.