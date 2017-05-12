× Cadets come back for Missouri military academy’s final march

LEXINGTON, Mo. – A Missouri military academy that’s been around for 137 years is preparing for its final graduation.

The Kansas City Star reports that generations of Wentworth Military Academy cadets are returning for this weekend’s ceremonies. The festivities come just one month after Wentworth administrators announced the closure of the site in 4,700-resident Lexington, about 50 miles east of Kansas City.

Hotel rooms are hard to scarce, and few Kansas City area alumni are riding bicycles from Blue Springs.

The 220 cadets that boarded this year at Wentworth were a mix of high-schoolers and student enrolled in a two-year college program. The site also had roughly 300 civilians taking classes there.

The co-owner of a nearby restaurant, Patt Minter, says “Wentworth raised, and they’re all coming home to say goodbye.”

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com