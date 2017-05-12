× Despite warnings, drivers continue to die on flooded roads

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Despite the best efforts of emergency management officials and warnings from meteorologists, Americans continue to die by driving onto flooded roads.

Data compiled by Todd Shea of the National Weather Service shows that of the nation’s 595 flood fatalities since 2011, 61 percent involved people in vehicles. In Missouri alone, five people motorists died in late April and early May after heavy rains caused rivers and creeks to suddenly surge.

Many states use public service campaigns and electronic billboards to warn of the dangers of driving into water. Warning signs are often posted at crossings, and some have barriers or gates.

But experts say too many people simply don’t understand the danger water poses.