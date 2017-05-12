× Girl fighting leukemia gets Mother’s Day themed wish granted

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A cancer diagnosis is without question a life-altering event. Getting one on your birthday just sounds too cruel for words. It hasn’t stopped 8-year-old Savannah from dancing to Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor, playing games and the like.

Her family said the diagnosis of a life-threatening form of leukemia has meant plenty of nights spent in the hospital, and several rounds of chemotherapy. But when presented with the opportunity to have a wish come true, she didn’t turn to her pop idols or her favorite television stars. She turned to her mother.

Accoding to Make-A-Wish Missouri, Savannah’s mother said “she wants to know what the experience of being a mother is like…She loves taking care of others more than anyone I have ever known.”

To that end, the young girl’s wish was granted in style Friday, just in time for Mother’s Day Weekend.

First, she was a guest of honor at Mercy St. Louis

Baby Harmony was born at 10:14am on May 12th! Savannah is a new mommy! #savannahswish pic.twitter.com/e6xRsaMA0t — Make-A-Wish Missouri (@MakeAWishMO) May 12, 2017

Savannah got to cuddle with a real newborn, but became a mommy to a doll, named Harmony. The family got a “sprinkle”

She learned throughout the day that it isn’t always fun and games and snuggles, though, also learning there about caring for a baby, and later, at Schnucks, how to shop and cook for one.

Savannah is making lunch for her baby, thanks to our partners at @SchnuckMarkets! #savannahswish pic.twitter.com/HDnStOjSU3 — Make-A-Wish Missouri (@MakeAWishMO) May 12, 2017

From there, Savannah went to a place where people of all ages in St. Louis have fun, the Magic House, before an ice cream pit stop to end the day at Ice’s Plain & Fancy.

Savannah’s wish is one of more than 330 that will be granted in 2017 by Make-A-Wish Missouri. For more on Savannah’s wish day, check out the oganization’s Twitter timeline or search #savannahswish.