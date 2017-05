Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Melanoma is known to be the most deadly form of skin cancer. With summer approaching it is a good time to learn what you can do to protect yourself.

Sun is fun but best enjoyed in small doses. Extended exposure to ultraviolet light puts the body's largest organ, the skin, at risk of melanoma. Melanoma is thought to be one of the most aggressive forms of skin cancer.