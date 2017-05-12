× Man found fatally shot at Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

The Southeast Missourian reports that officers were called Thursday afternoon to a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The shooting occurred less than a week after another shooting not far away, when several bullets struck an occupied home. No one was hurt in the shooting on Saturday.

