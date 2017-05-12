× Missouri dog left to drown near lake finds new home

INDEPENCENCE, Mo. – A dog that was discovered chained to a cinder block at a Kansas City-area lake has found a new home. KMBC News reports that Deputy went to his new home Thursday.

Deputy had been in the care of the Great Plains SPCA since he was found by park rangers earlier this month along Longview Lake. The lab and shepherd mix was caked in mud and had no food or water. Officials believe he had been left to drown as the water levels rose.

Tonya Hampton with the Great Plains SPCA says she has no doubts that “this was intentional.”

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction on animal cruelty charges.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com