Missouri Highway Patrol gives records to attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri State Highway Patrol is turning over information to the state attorney general for a review of its involvement with a trucking technology company.

The Highway Patrol on Thursday announced it’s cooperating with Attorney General Josh Hawley. The patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation are under scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest because officials served on the board of the nonprofit HELP Inc.

It had been the only company providing technology allowing truckers to bypass Missouri weigh stations, although the state recently contracted with another company.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that current and former Missouri regulators have worked for the nonprofit and that the Transportation Department and Highway Patrol had blocked competitors from coming to Missouri.

The agencies pulled members from the board Wednesday.