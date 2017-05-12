Missouri House strikes down bill for home buyouts near St. Louis radioactive landfill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - The Missouri House has struck down a bill that would've provided buyouts for homeowners living near a St. Louis-area Superfund site, prompting a shutdown of work in the Senate on the final day of session.

The bill that failed Friday would've allowed residents to apply for the state to purchase homes found uninhabitable due to contamination.

The measure is aimed at homes near Bridgeton Landfill and adjacent West Lake Landfill, where Cold War-era nuclear waste was buried in the 1970s.

The proposal is a priority of University City Democrat Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, who launched a filibuster in response to its failure with less than five hours left before the 6 p.m. Friday deadline to pass bills.

The Environmental Protection Agency has previously said that despite radioactive waste and an underground fire at Bridgeton Landfill, there's no increased risk for neighboring residents.