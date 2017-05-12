× NFL, Rams send lawyers to St. Louis to battle city’s lawsuit

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The National Football League is sending it’s “A-team” of lawyers to fight St. Louis in the breach of contract lawsuit over the relocation of the Rams to Los Angeles. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report the Washington based law firm of Covington and Burling will represent the NFL and 31 of its 32 teams. The Rams will be represented by Kirkland and Ellis based in Chicago.

The suit, filed April 12, 2017, in St. Louis Circuit Court, lists the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, the city of St. Louis, and St. Louis County as plaintiffs. It seeks unspecified damages and restitution of profits, claiming the Rams and the NFL failed to meet relocation guidelines.

The NFL claims there is no legitimate basis for the litigation.