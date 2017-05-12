× Police charge two people with stealing crash victim’s wallet, credit cards

PONTOON BEACH, IL (KTVI)- Charges have been filed against two people who police believe stole the wallet of a man who had been injured in a crash in late February.

Jeanette Supancic, 52, and Mikel Chalmers, II, 34 have each been charged with Unlawful Use of Credit Card, Burglary, and Theft from a Person, all felonies. Pontoon Beach Police believe that on February 25, 2017, the two entered the crashed car of Robert A. Galvan along IL Rt. 111 near Sand Prairie Lane and took a wallet and credit cards from him.

Supancic had already been charged by Collinsville, IL police for Unlawful Use of Credit Card as a result of using one of the stolen cards. The stolen cards may also have been used in Wood River, IL.

Sometime after the crash and the theft, Galvan left his vehicle and was walking north in the southbound lane of traffic on Route 111 when he was struck by a car and killed. The driver of that car remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. An investigation revealed that Galvan had a blood alcohol of .367 at the time of his death. Galvan’s death was ruled accidental in April.

Police are still trying to piece together Galvan’s activities prior to the crash. Anyone with information on where Galvan was at or who he was with that night is encouraged to contact the Madison County Coroner’s Office at 618-692-7478.