CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI)- Creve Coeur police are investigating a robbery at Great Southern Bank. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the branch located at 12500 Olive.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities are trying to locate a photo of the suspect. This is a developing story.

Creve Coeur police are working on getting me a photo of suspect involved in robbery at Great Southern Bank. Should have for @FOX2now 11am. pic.twitter.com/a9KSBkwT2E — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) May 12, 2017