St. Louis Children’s Hospital NICU babies craft special Mother’s Day gifts

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- This Mother’s Day weekend, some of St. Louis tiniest residents are creating a one of a kind gift for that special woman in their lives. NICU babies at St. Louis Children’s Hospital created personalized cards for their moms, with the help of some nurses of course.

To date, the St. Louis Children’s Hospital NICU has cared for more than 280 babies and families from all over the country in 2017. More than 90 moms currently have babies in the NICU at Children’s.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital created the video with the help of the March of Dimes Missouri Chapter.