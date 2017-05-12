Students, driver safe after school bus crash on I-44 at Lindbergh

All 13 children injured in a school bus accident near Kirkwood have been released from the hospital.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 at Lindbergh after the bus swerved to avoid an accident, drove over a guardrail and down a steep embankment. The bus was taking St. Louis voluntary desegregation students to the Hanna Woos Elementary School in Manchester.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum says a car struck the median and spun toward the bus. It isn’t clear whether the vehicles collided, but the bus swerved and ended up about 15 feet (5 meters) down a hill.

All of the children were treated at St. Louis Children’s Hospital for scrapes and bruises.

The bus driver is hospitalized but expected to make a full recovery.