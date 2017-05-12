The Blender with Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss who’s coming to town!

  • Loufest with Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Lecrae, Sept. 9-10, Forest Park
  • Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, July 9, HCA
  • Avett Brothers, Oct. 7, Chaifetz Arena
  • Dashboard Confessional, July 23, the Pageant
  • Timeflies, Oct. 20, the Pageant
  • Michelle Branch, July 10, Delmar Hall
  • Saint Motel, June 21, Delmar Hall
  • David Archuleta, July 1, Old Rock House
  • Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Friday, Scottrade
  • Eric Church, Saturday, Scottrade
  • Chance the Rapper, Sunday, Scottrade
  • George Benson, Friday, Sheldon Concert Hall
  • Indigo Girls, Friday, the Pageant
  • Pointfest, Saturday, Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, Thrice, HCA
  • Johnny Mathis, Saturday and Sunday, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in Lindenwood U
  • Dick Gregory, Sunday, Helium
  • Anthony Hamilton, Joe, Tamar Braxton, Raheem DeVaughn, Sunday, Chaifetz
  • The Cult, Sunday, The Pageant
  • Rick Ross, Sunday, Marquee Restaurant and Lounge
  • Barenaked Ladies, Monday, Peabody Opera House
  • Coheed and Cambria, Monday, the Pageant
  • Travis Scott, Khalid, Wednesday, the Pageant
  • The Chainsmokers, Thursday, Scottrade
  • Big Freedia, Thursday, the Ready Room