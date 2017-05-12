The Blender with Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss who’s coming to town!

Loufest with Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Lecrae, Sept. 9-10, Forest Park

Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, July 9, HCA

Avett Brothers, Oct. 7, Chaifetz Arena

Dashboard Confessional, July 23, the Pageant

Timeflies, Oct. 20, the Pageant

Michelle Branch, July 10, Delmar Hall

Saint Motel, June 21, Delmar Hall

David Archuleta, July 1, Old Rock House

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Friday, Scottrade

Eric Church, Saturday, Scottrade

Chance the Rapper, Sunday, Scottrade

George Benson, Friday, Sheldon Concert Hall

Indigo Girls, Friday, the Pageant

Pointfest, Saturday, Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, Thrice, HCA

Johnny Mathis, Saturday and Sunday, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in Lindenwood U

Dick Gregory, Sunday, Helium

Anthony Hamilton, Joe, Tamar Braxton, Raheem DeVaughn, Sunday, Chaifetz

The Cult, Sunday, The Pageant

Rick Ross, Sunday, Marquee Restaurant and Lounge

Barenaked Ladies, Monday, Peabody Opera House

Coheed and Cambria, Monday, the Pageant

Travis Scott, Khalid, Wednesday, the Pageant

The Chainsmokers, Thursday, Scottrade

Big Freedia, Thursday, the Ready Room