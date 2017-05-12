The Blender with Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s Friday and time to check in with St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic, Kevin Johnson. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss who’s coming to town!
- Loufest with Weezer, Cage the Elephant, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Lecrae, Sept. 9-10, Forest Park
- Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, July 9, HCA
- Avett Brothers, Oct. 7, Chaifetz Arena
- Dashboard Confessional, July 23, the Pageant
- Timeflies, Oct. 20, the Pageant
- Michelle Branch, July 10, Delmar Hall
- Saint Motel, June 21, Delmar Hall
- David Archuleta, July 1, Old Rock House
- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Friday, Scottrade
- Eric Church, Saturday, Scottrade
- Chance the Rapper, Sunday, Scottrade
- George Benson, Friday, Sheldon Concert Hall
- Indigo Girls, Friday, the Pageant
- Pointfest, Saturday, Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Alter Bridge, Thrice, HCA
- Johnny Mathis, Saturday and Sunday, J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in Lindenwood U
- Dick Gregory, Sunday, Helium
- Anthony Hamilton, Joe, Tamar Braxton, Raheem DeVaughn, Sunday, Chaifetz
- The Cult, Sunday, The Pageant
- Rick Ross, Sunday, Marquee Restaurant and Lounge
- Barenaked Ladies, Monday, Peabody Opera House
- Coheed and Cambria, Monday, the Pageant
- Travis Scott, Khalid, Wednesday, the Pageant
- The Chainsmokers, Thursday, Scottrade
- Big Freedia, Thursday, the Ready Room