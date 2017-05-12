× Too late: St. Louis Lottery ticket worth $3.5 million goes unclaimed

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A $3.5 million Lotto prize sold in eastern Missouri in November has now expired, and two other unclaimed prizes purchased in Missouri are set to expire soon, too.

The Missouri Lottery says someone purchased the winning $3.5 million Lotto ticket on Nov. 12 at Hermann Fuel Mart. The period to claim the prize expired at midnight Friday. The unclaimed prize money goes to a fund that benefits public education.

Lottery officials say two other large prizes are set to expire soon. A $100,000 Powerball ticket purchased Nov. 16 at Rhodes 101 Stop in Perryville expires on Monday, and a $50,000 Powerball ticket purchase Nov. 26 at a Schnucks on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis expires May 25.