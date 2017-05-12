Woman accused of being a fake nurse treated patients at a St. Louis hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A woman is accused of being a fake nurse and treating patients at a St. Louis hospital for three months. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a federal indictment says Samantha Rivera stole the identity of a real nurse and has never been licensed.

Court documents state rivera worked at St. Alexius Hospital from November of 2016 to February of 2017. She's accused of working in the hospital's ICU and with elderly psychiatric patients. rivera was caught after she applied for another job in Chicago, using information from a real nurse in New Mexico.