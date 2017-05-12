Young women meet with mentors at ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Young women from the Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club spent some time with their mentors Friday. They dined together at the annual "The Sky's the Limit" career readiness and scholarship luncheon.

The young women and their businesswomen mentors got the chance to talk about careers over lunch. St. Louis Surge owner and Mathews-Dickey Alumnae Khalia Collier was the keynote speaker. Fox-2's Ayesha Khan was the event emcee.

The purpose of the luncheon is expand the young woman's' view of the possibilities for education, career and community involvement.