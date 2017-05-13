25th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive held Saturday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- The second Saturday in May is the largest one-day food drive in the nation. The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Postal carriers collected non-perishable food items left near mailboxes in more than 10,000 towns across the country.
Over the last 20 years, one billion pounds of food has been delivered by this drive. It is a big boost for food pantries as they struggle to meet demand after contributions drop after the holiday season.