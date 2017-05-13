× Cubs Get Past Cards 3-2 in Series Opener

Two Willson Contreras home runs led the Chicago Cubs to a 3-2 win over the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Contreras hit solo home runs in the second and fourth innings to build a 2-0 Cubs lead. Tommy LaStella also hit a solo homer for Chicago in the seventh inning for a 3-0 lead. Randal Grichuk hit his fourth home run of the season to cut the margin to 3-1. The Cardinals mounted a ninth inning comeback against Cubs closer Wade Davis. Kolten Wong struck out in what should have ended the game. But Cubs catcher Willson Contreras threw wildly to first on the wild pitch that Wong had struck out on. Randal Grichuk scored from second on the play to make it a 3-2 game. Davis recovered and struck out Matt Adams to end the game with Wong, the tying run on second base.

Mike Leake was the tough luck loser, going six innings, allowing just two runs. His record falls to 4-2. Cubs starter Eddie Butler pitched six shutout innings to get the win, in his first appearance for the Cubs since being recalled from Class AAA Iowa.