Firefighters from multiple departments battle Cahokia house fire

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI)-It took several Metro East fire crews to battle a house fire in Cahokia Saturday evening. The fire broke out just after 6:00 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of St. Thomas Lane. When fire crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.

Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins says fire crews took an interior approach to fight the fire and had it contained within about half an hour. The damage is extensive, especially to the rear of the home.

​Emergency crews initially believed someone may have been trapped inside the home; however no one was home at the time of the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate what caused the fire.