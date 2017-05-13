GiftAMeal app allows users to feed the homeless while dining out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Eat a meal. Make a difference.

It sounds simple, and it is. GiftAMeal smart phone app's mission is to help feed the homeless with just a few clicks.

GiftAMeal co-founder Andrew Glantz joins FOX 2 to explain the process. Each time a user dines at a partner restaurant, a meal is provided to someone in need. Meals are distributed through Operation Food Search in St. Louis. Users can recommend local restaurants to friends, take photos of their food, and share their experience on social media to help provide a second meal.

For more information on how you can take part, visit: http://www.giftameal.com/