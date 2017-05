Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chef Georgios Kastanias with Moore Food joins FOX 2 in the kitchen with his take on surf and turf. Kastanias says this is a pleasing dish year-round but is especially perfect for Mother's Day this weekend. Give Mom a meal she won't soon forget.

Georgios Kastanias is the executive chef and sales executive for a local family owned food distribution group, Moore Food. He is also the specialist for the Greek and Mediterranean products of the company.

Moore Food Distributors has 30 years of service to restaurant operators, hotels, grocery stores, and institutional food service operators in the St. Louis area.

For more on Moore Food, visit the website: www.moorefooddist.com