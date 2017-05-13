× Police: Boy accused of injuring 2 schoolmates with knife

FULTON, MO (AP) – Police say a 12-year-old central Missouri boy is charged as a juvenile with felony assault related to his alleged knife attack on two schoolmates.

Fulton police Maj. Roger Rice tells the Jefferson City News Tribune that the boy his charged with two counts of second-degree assault. His name is not being released because he is charged as a juvenile.

School administrators say the boy injured schoolmates ages 11 and 12 during the incident Wednesday.

The victims were treated by a school nurse and remained in school after their parents were notified.

A notice sent out to parents said it is believed that students who weren’t involved in the matter were aware that the person taken into custody had the knife.

