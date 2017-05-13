Prom night held at Saint Louis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Saturday was prom night for the kids at Saint Louis Children's Hospital . They dressed to the nines to celebrate a night they'll never forget.

Hair and make-up teams came to help the girls get ready and people from the community donated dresses. The boys got tuxedo t-shirts. Then they were ready to dance the night away.

Patients ages 12 and up were invited to come. Louie, the Saint Louis Blues mascot, made a special guest appearance as the date of one of the attendees.