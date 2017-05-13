The Thread: Celebrating Some Special Moms!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mother’s Day is a busy time for florists, so Team Thread is offering their services to Walter Knoll during the holiday rush. OK…so…Tim and Virginia have no floral experience, but perhaps they have hidden talent…or not. They can certainly deliver flowers (right?), and we can’t wait for you to meet the moms they met along the way.

Diane: A woman on a mission to move to the needs of single parents. Suzanne: Through her own desire for a better way to connect with her own children, develops a tool to help other parents create conversation with theirs.

Stephanie: Through her own pain of her mother’s imprisonment, she now helps children with incarcerated parents go to college.

Susan: A mother who inspired her son, John O’Leary to fight for his life in more ways than one!

Catch this Mother’s Day gift for everybody!